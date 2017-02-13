10 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chair of States Council Says the Door Open for Opponents to Join Document of National Dialogue

Al-Fula — The Chairman of States Council, Dr Omer Suleiman Adam said the door is still open before the all opponents and armed movements to join the Document of National Dialogue.

This came while he was addressing , on Friday, a mass 'rally on occasion of inauguration ceremony of Al-Nazir (chieftain) of Al-Messairiya tribe, Al-Sadiq Heraika Ezz-Eddin in presence of Minister of Federal Government Chamber , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and anumber of federal and state senior officials.

Dr Adam expressed pleasure over unity of Messairiya tribe and called on members of the tribe to revitalize values of takaful and solidarity.

He called the tribe new leadership to stand alongside the Government in maintaining security and not harboring unruly persons and outlaws.

