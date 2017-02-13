Sudan: West Kordofan Schools Empty Over Lack of Payouts

El Salam — El Salam locality's basic and secondary schools shut their doors as teachers have been carrying out a general strike since Wednesday, against the non-payment of their financial dues for months.

A teacher in the West Kordofan locality told Radio Dabanga that the strike is planned to end this Sunday. "We strike against the non-payment of allowances since November, and the non-payment of teachers who have recently been hired in El Salam."

The names of new teachers have not been included in the payroll, he explained, despite their appointment in November.

It is the second large strike of teachers against the financial issues that started in November. Teachers also went on strike for several days in Abu Zabad, El Fula, El Muglad and Babanusa localities in December.