10 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 2.5 Million People in Central Darfur - Survey

Zalingei — The population of Central Darfur has grown to 2,499,000 people, according to a new population survey which the state government conducted. Zalingei Hospital is planned to be rehabilitated.

Mohamed Musa Ahmed, the Deputy Governor of Central Darfur, announced the findings on Thursday. The new population survey includes the camps for displaced people and parts of Jebel Marra. The population has increased three times compared to a research in 2008.

Adding populations in remote areas has become a standard to deal with, Musa Ahmed said, to properly divide resources and provide support and services to all corners of the state.

The population of Darfur was estimated at about 7.5 million in the last census conducted in Sudan in 2008.

The federal Ministry of Health announced plans the same day to rehabilitate Zalingei hospital and to open a dialysis centre in the city this month. Dr Essam Eldin Mohamed Abdallah, the Undersecretary of the ministry, said that the hospital will receive endoscopes and supplies for an intensive care.

The outlook is part of a general year plan to restore half of the rural hospitals in various localities in Central Darfur. Eldin Mohamed further announced launching a national campaign to didstribute mosquito nets for long-term malaria control.

