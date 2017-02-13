Sudan: Three Herders Shot in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Fanaga / Tawila — Three people were killed in Fanaga in Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Wednesday evening. People in North Darfur's Tawila locality handed a memorandum to Sudan's Second Vice-President, demanding improved services and security.

A relative of one of the dead told Radio Dabanga that seven armed men, riding camels and others driving motorcycles, attacked three herders at Tamara, east of Fanaga. They were letting their cows graze.

"The men opened fire and shot them dead right away. They took-off with 45 cows towards El Malam in South Darfur," the relative reported.

The dead were Abakar Yahya Eisa, 22 years old, Mustafa Hussein Haroun, 35, and Haroun Adam Gamaruldin, 40 years.

Tawila memorandum

People in Tawila locality in North Darfur have demanded the provision of health, education, water and security services in a memorandum to the Second Vice-President of Sudan, Hassabo Mohamed Abdelrahman. He visited the locality on Thursday.

The memorandum writers complained about the ongoing acts of murder, kidnapping and theft by militiamen. The memomrandum reads that that the residents cannot lead normal lives because of the attacks by militias when they go out to collect firewood, straw or go farming.

During his address in Tawila town, Abdelrahman emphasised the need to fight criminals and outlaws, so that they will not disrupt the daily life.

Hussein Abu Sharati, the spokesman for the Association of Displaced People and Refugees in Darfur, downplayed the importance of his call for the collection of weapons.

"The government could collect weapons if it wants through ordering the native administrations to which arms have been distributed to hand them over."

A vehicle belonging to the Unamid peacekeeping mission, which was part of the convoy escorting Sudan's Second Vice-President, was briefly hijacked by militants on Tuesday. A contingent of the Sudanese army managed to recover the vehicle later.