10 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fadumo Diyab Says She Is a Big Fan of Farmaajo Welcomes Farmaajos Win

By Hassan Stiila

Former Presidential candidate Fadumo Diyab on Thursday said she is happy with the decision by Somali Mps to elect Mohamed Farmaajo.

Speaking to BBC Focus ON Africa on Thursday Dayib admitted she had backed Farmaajo in the elections.

" I am happy about the outcome. I am a fan of Farmaajo" she said.

She said Farmaajo presidency would is a boost to Somalia and an encouragement to Somalis in the Diaspora to go back home.

"I know of people who are now packing their bags to go back to Somalia" she said.

"Farmaajo is a patriot and is someone willing to initiate talks with all parties" Dayib said.

She says her advise to the new President would be to prioritize on the ongoing drought that has affected some 6 million Somalis.

Dayib opted out of the presidential race citing election corruption.

