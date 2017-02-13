10 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Large Shipment of Abalone Destined for Export Seized in Table Bay Harbour

Emanating from the arrest of four suspects for the illegal possession of abalone at two warehouses last week, our detectives conducted an operation this morning at a cold storage in Paarden Island where they came across a huge shipment of dried and frozen abalone with an estimated value of R 8 million.

Further investigation was conducted which led investigators to Table Bay Harbour where they discovered a 40 foot container filled dried and frozen abalone, packed in boxes and destined for export. With the assistance of DAFF the container and contents were seized.

The value of the shipment is estimated at R 30 million. Although no arrests in connection with the seizure have been made as yet, we deem our operation a major blow to the illegal abalone trade and a step closer in breaking the back of a syndicate who is responsible for the export of our marine resources. Our investigation into the circumstances are far from over.

