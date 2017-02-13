13 February 2017

South Africa: Double Injury Blow for Stormers

The Stormers suffered two significant injury setbacks in their 57-40 pre-season win over the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

Wing Leolin Zas suffered a broken leg and has been ruled out for the year, the Stormers confirmed on Monday.

Zas fractured both his fibula and tibia after coming on as a replacement in the friendly match, having recently returned from an unrelated leg injury.

The other major casualty was centre Juan de Jongh who tore his medial collateral ligament and will consequently spend around 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

Following the injury to Zas, the Stormers announced on Sunday that they had signed Springbok wing Bjorn Basson from the Bulls. Director of Rugby Gert Smal said Basson would be a welcome addition to the Stormers squad. "Bjorn is a versatile player whose record speaks for itself and we are excited to add another player with proven quality," Smal commented via a press statement. Smal said Basson's skill-set and experience will be a significant boost just before the season gets underway."In Bjorn we have a player comfortable on the wing or at fullback who is one of the best around under the high ball. The influence he will have on our young outside backs cannot be underestimated."Meanwhile, media reports over the weekend revealed that utility back Joe Pietersen has also been training with the Stormers.Pietersen played for the Stormers between 2006 and 2013, before leaving to join Biarritz in France.He also had stints at the Cheetahs and Sharks and is currently on the books of Japanese team Kamaishi Seawaves.

