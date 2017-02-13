10 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting of Government of North Darfur State

Al-Fasher — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman chaired, on Friday in Al-Fasher, meeting of Council of Government of North Darfur State.

Hassabo directed Government of the State to pay more attention to citizens issues , and provision of services , besides placing more concern to culture and sport, stressing importance of providing healthcare, and appointment of midwives, referring to stability he witnessed in the State.

Wali(governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif reviewed the State Government accomplishments in security, political , economic and service fields.

It is to be noted that the Vice-President attended during his visit to State celebrations marking the centennial commemoration of martyrdom of Sultan Ali Dinar and inauguration of a number of development and services projects at the State headquarters and some localities.

