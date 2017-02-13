13 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Ugandan Tourism and Hospitality Businesses Celebrate Ekkula Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

ATC News by Wolfgang H. Thome: Ugandan tourism and hospitality businesses celebrate Ekkula Tourism awards

The annual Ekkula Awards - Ekkula meaning Treasure - in Uganda were held over the weekend in Kampala, bringing together the who is who of the Ugandan tourism industry.

Ahead of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, which will kick off on the 17th later this week at the Sheraton Kampala gardens were, following an open voting process, the winners of this year's edition in 28 categories announced, among them both Emirates and Ethiopian airlines as carriers seen as supportive to the sector.

The Busoga Tourism Initiative - recently highlighted here with a serialization of the chapters of a new book - won for the second time the award as most active tourism cluster in the country.

The event was attended by Uganda's Prime Minister, the Dr. Ruhukana Rugunda, showing the support of the Ugandan government to the tourism industry.

Uganda

Government Warns Tibet Hima Company Over Safety Concerns

Works at Kilembe mines in Kasese district resumed 3 years ago after Tibet Hima Industry Mining Company was awarded the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.