10 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: International Film Week in Asmara

Asmara — International Film Week in which 13 countries are participating opened on 8 February here in the capital. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, explained that the experience to be acquired from the festival would be a stepping stone for the International Film Festival due to be organized here in the capital in 2018.

He further noted that the event would create a platform for the participating countries to share experience.

In the course of the film week that would remain open for viewers until February15, film products from Eritrea, the PRC, Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, Italy, Qatar, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, and the United States would be featured.

The opening ceremony, in which the Eritrean film "Milenu" featured, was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and invited artists.

