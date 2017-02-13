Eritrea: Operation Fenkil Commemoration Underway

International Film Week in which 13 countries are participating opened on 8 February here in the capital. Speaking at… Read more »

Meanwhile, the sports competitions in connection with the event are in progress. According to Mr. Siraj Haji, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, the event is featuring sports competitions, bazaars, community gathering and exhibitions, among others.

Massawa — The commemoration of the 27th anniversary of Operation Fenkil got underway yesterday in Massawa City under the theme, "Fenkil: Precursor of the Final Phase". Mr. Al-Amin Mohammed Seid, PFDJ Secretary, opened the commemoration event.

