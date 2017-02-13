Sudan: Seven Herders Killed for Cattle in South Kordofan

Kadugli — Seven herdsmen were killed near Kadugli in South Kordofan on Friday morning, after which the perpetrators stole dozens of their cows.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a group of herders in the early hours of Friday in Hijerat, near the town of Kadugli, a witness reported to Radio Dabanga. As they opened fire, seven of the herders were killed immediately. The perpetrators took dozens of cows.

"It was a revenge attack," the witness said. "Cattle was allegedly stolen from the gunmen in Meri on Thursday evening."

A funeral for the seven victims was held in Hijerat on Friday.