Sudan: Gunmen Abduct Family in North Darfur

Tabit — Three militiamen abducted a driver and his family members, and stole his vehicle on the road between Kunjara and Tabit in Tawila locality, North Darfur, on Thursday.

A relative of one of the abducted told Radio Dabanga that three militiamen intercepted their vehicle at noon. Mohamed Ahmed Abdallah was on his way with his wife and daughters from the area north of Kunjara to Tabit. The men stopped him at gunpoint and took them to an unknown destination.

Commissioner Adam Yagoub confirmed the incident and reported that a rescue team and security agents of the locality was able to recover the vehicle and the abducted family. The perpetrators managed to flee towards the mountains in the area.

The Second Vice-President of Sudan, Hassabo Mohamed Abdelrahman, visited Tawila locality on Thursday. A vehicle belonging to the Unamid peacekeeping mission, which was part of the convoy escorting Abdelrahman, was briefly hijacked by militants in Kutum on Tuesday. A contingent of the Sudanese army managed to recover the vehicle later.