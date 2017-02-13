Uganda: Mao's Democratic Party Test

analysis

Members say leader of oldest party in country must either quit or wind it up

The leadership of President Norbert Mao of the Democratic Party is increasingly coming under major scrutiny. Mao is being accused of weakening Uganda's oldest party with some critics saying he has 'sold' the party to President Yoweri Museveni.

This criticism has been sparked by another exodus of top party officials to the ruling party, partly fueled by internal fights and accusations against the party leadership of undemocratic tendencies, among others.

The latest to join this chorus of criticism is a group of elders. "When you hear the chairman of the party resigning; the Deputy Vice President and other top party members associating themselves with President Museveni just know the party is gone," one of the elders told The Independent, "Unfortunately we are not seeing serious measures Mao and his group are putting in place to manage the problems in the party."

The elder was referring to Muhammad Baswari Kezaala, who resigned from the party chairmanship after being appointed by President Museveni as deputy ambassador to a yet to be known destination and Party Vice President, Mukasa Mbidde and his boss Mao who are being accused of hobnobbing with President Museveni. This particular criticism is not new.

Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and former presidential aspirant Samuel Lubega are among those that have openly come out to criticise Mao's leadership, which they have said threatens to throw DP into political limbo.

DP is divided and Museveni has many agents in the party including Mao, Mbidde and others, Lubega told The Independent in an interview.

"This is a coup aimed at finishing DP," Lubega said, "It started in Mbale where Mao got elected as President General of the Party."

Lubega said that Mao and his team must leave so that the party can get leaders to make it functional in line with its slogans - Truth and Justice.

Sections of members within the party have already made steps to effect the ousting of Mao's top leadership.

For instance, the top DP leadership for Rakai district, Central Uganda comprising 22 members has unanimously agreed to force Mao and his associates to resign.

"We already have the letter drafted and minutes of the meeting to this effect and soon we will hand it over to Mao," Robert Nsumba Mukasa, the group's spokesperson told The Independent on Feb.5.

Mukasa said they are already in talks with other DP members across the country to push for Mao's resignation.

"We don't want Museveni to finish our party," he said, before adding, you cannot lead a party without support from members like Erias Lukwago, Latif Sebagala, Medadi Segona, Mathias Mpuuga, Moses Kasibante among others. All these politicians have stayed away from the party throughout Mao's reign.

However, according to legal experts, it is only a Delegate's Conference that has powers to impeach the top leadership through voting.

Divided elders, members

In times like these, some say, the party would use counsel from party elders. But the elders also seem uncomfortable with Mao's leadership.

"I understand the current situation in the party but I can't rush to the media to give my position; I am better off helping the party silently," Paul Kawanga Semwogerere who led the party as president general for 25 years until his retirement in November 2005 told The Independent.

Another elder, Sebaana Kizito, insiders say, already expressed his discontent with his successor's leadership style and verbally recommended that he resigns to pave way for new leadership to move the party agenda forward.

These calls are being renewed following Kezaala's departure. Kezaala joins Nakiwala Kiyingi who contested for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament in the February elections on the DP ticket but lost to Forum for Democratic Change's Naggayi Nabilah Sempala. Nakiwala was also snatched by President Museveni and appointed minister for Youth Affairs.

Around the same time Kezaala was appointed, another vocal DP member, Stella Kiryowa, who challenged Nakiwala Kiyingi in DP primaries for the Kampala Woman MP slot, also crossed to the NRM and picked nomination forms to contest for the East African Legislative Assembly seat on the NRM ticket.

The Independent understands that two other vocal youth of DP's Uganda Youth Democrats (UYD) and former Guild Presidents at Makerere University in 2010/2011 and 2009/2010 academic year, Shaban Senkubuge and Robert Okware respectively joined NRM early this year and are no longer interested in DP affairs.

These movements are fueling suspicions that other top party members are secretly working with President Museveni's regime. All this has irked party members, who are putting all blame on Mao's leadership.

Insiders in DP say one of the sources of the problems is that Mao is micro managing the party and is undemocratic.

For instance, Mao is accused of recently supporting Dennis Mukasa Mbidde's sole candidature for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on the DP ticket in total disregard of members willing to compete for the same position. Mao and his team cancelled the other candidates saying they didn't qualify.

Party loyalists are not happy especially because they see Mbidde as a sell-out for hobnobbing with President Museveni who praised him as a good DP member at the NRM celebrations in Masindi, Western Uganda on Jan.26. Some party members suspect that Mbidde is secretly working with Museveni to weaken the party. Mibidde has dismissed those reports saying that it is weaklings that can easily cross to the NRM.

Mao is also accused of promoting the Deputy Secretary General for the party Gerald Siranda as acting full Secretary General for one year replacing the late Mathias Nsubuga without the full backing of the Party's National Council.

Mao is also accused of reducing the National Council Meetings, which are supposed to seat twice a year to deliberate on key issues affecting the party, to ordinary meetings which he conducts at his residence in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

The National Council, which is comprised DP members of Parliament, District Chairpersons and DP members who stood for parliamentary seats and LCV but failed to go through, is mandated by the party constitution to fill vacant positions of the party leadership.

Sources in the party say that Mao and a few colleagues on the National Executive Committee sit and decide for the party without the full backing of the NC.

Mao has admitted the party is in trouble.

"The Democratic Party is in deep trouble and a defining moment. We are in a catch 22 or a conundrum. The days ahead will reveal what the party stands for, what it is made of and where it is destined to go," Mao said on Jan.31.

On the resignation of the party chairman, Mao said the former informed them in a meeting in Jinja on Jan. 28 that he had decided to accept the appointment by Museveni and that he considered it a civil service position. But Mao said that they informed Kezaala that their preference and indeed that of the vast majority of party members would be that he rejects the appointment. The parties in the meeting agreed that a public service position cannot be held concurrently with the position of National Chairman of the Democratic Party.

"With deep regret, we accept his resignation," Mao said, before adding the Deputy National Chairman Kiwanuka Mayambala would perform the duties of that office with immediate effect.

What is happening in DP is an opportunity for true believers in the values of DP and not self-seekers motivated purely by ambition for political office.

"The delegates gave me the mandate to lead this party, not to wind it up," Mao said at another forum.

While defending Mbidde's sole candidature for the EALA contest, Mao said that as a party, DP could not nominate a duck to race with a hen. "If we need this position," Mao said, "we need to nominate a capable candidate."

Gerald Siranda, the current secretary general of the party describes Mao's leadership as a success amidst challenges.

Under Mao, he says, the party has issued 5 million party cards, increased the number of legislators from 12 in 2011 to 15 in 2016 and concluded plans of groundbreaking the construction of a five storied $2.5 billion party headquarters in Lubaga.

He said the party is currently conducting an audit and will at the end address the current challenges. Siranda also said they are attracting new people to replace the members that are leaving.

"Our plan is to have all 18 million Ugandan eligible voters becoming members and supporters of DP by 2021," he said.

DP elder Zachary Olum, who joined DP in 1962 says crossing from one party to another is not a new thing and that all political parties should be prepared for it.

"It is someone's political right to cross from one party to another," he told The Independent. The problem is that small parties will always fall victim of losing members to bigger, richer parties because bigger parties can offer jobs and other goodies."

It is not the numbers that matter, he noted, it is what you preach to the people that changes things. "People will leave DP but those few that will remain will continue to expose government and the people will listen and act at the right time," he said.

Amidst all this, Mao's supporters hope to make another attempt to win political positions; especially that of president.

The last time the party tried was in 2011 when Mao lost with 1.86% of the vote. His predecessor, John Ssebana Kizito got only 1.59% of the vote in 2006 down from 23.6% that Semwogerere got in 1996.

According to Makerere political scientist, Prof. Sabiti Makara, DP must strengthen their ideology that unites them, hold transparent and fair elections and should encourage leaders to serve for specific terms and leave for new ones to lead the party. He also said that the party leadership should listen to its youth members and address their concerns because they would be the future leaders of the party.

