South Africa: Beret the Hatchet - the #Sona2017 Quotathon

In some ways, it was Groundhog Day SA: previous SONAs on repeat, but now with even more added violence and drama. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE rounded up some of the most memorable insults, promises and explanations from the lead-up, the event, and its inevitable aftermath.
If you don't have anything nice to say, say it in Parliament
Sitting in front of us is an incorrigible man, rotten to the core. He must address the nation from prison. - Julius Malema, EFF
Your conduct has failed you to be a candidate for president because you are irrational, you are impatient, you are partisan. - Malema to Speaker Baleka Mbete
This man has broken South Africa. You are breaking Parliament... This is a complete disgrace. - John Steenhuisen (DA) to Mbete
He used you. He promised you [that] you were going to be a president, you went home and slaughtered a cow, and he dumped you. He dumped you! - Malema to Mbete
In English it is called a scoundrel. In our mother tongue it's called imenemene. We cannot hold lemenemene as a role model. - Mosiuoa Lekota, COPE
441 soldiers will not protect you. Your problem is not outside, it's inside!...