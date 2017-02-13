13 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Beret the Hatchet - the #Sona2017 Quotathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marelise Van Der Merwe

In some ways, it was Groundhog Day SA: previous SONAs on repeat, but now with even more added violence and drama. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE rounded up some of the most memorable insults, promises and explanations from the lead-up, the event, and its inevitable aftermath.

If you don't have anything nice to say, say it in Parliament

Sitting in front of us is an incorrigible man, rotten to the core. He must address the nation from prison. - Julius Malema, EFF

Your conduct has failed you to be a candidate for president because you are irrational, you are impatient, you are partisan. - Malema to Speaker Baleka Mbete

This man has broken South Africa. You are breaking Parliament... This is a complete disgrace. - John Steenhuisen (DA) to Mbete

He used you. He promised you [that] you were going to be a president, you went home and slaughtered a cow, and he dumped you. He dumped you! - Malema to Mbete

In English it is called a scoundrel. In our mother tongue it's called imenemene. We cannot hold lemenemene as a role model. - Mosiuoa Lekota, COPE

441 soldiers will not protect you. Your problem is not outside, it's inside!...

South Africa

Agriculture Minister, UN Food Organisation to Visit Farms Hit By False Armyworm

The Minister of Agriculture Senzeni Zokwana will visit farms in Limpopo with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.