13 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Identifying What Has Gone Wrong

analysis By Ben Turok

I want to sketch out some of the key areas where the ANC government has fallen short since 1994. By BEN TUROK.

There is a tangible wave of concern about the state of the country across many sectors of society. The emergence of the "101 Veterans and Stalwarts" and the Umkhonto Council are perhaps the most prominent expressions of this concern, but there are many others. These two structures are focused on the failure of the ANC leadership, in particular the abuse of office, entitlement culture and corruption.

But there is insufficient attention to failures in economic policy and implementation and Zuma's present efforts to champion the cause of black business does little to reassure that he has a serious plan.

I want to sketch out some of the key areas where the ANC government has fallen short since 1994.

Little has been done to overcome structural inequality. Welfare provisions have saved the destitute from total misery, but the structures remain intact.

We inherited a system of colonial type super-exploitation, much of which remains in place. Public servants have improved their position as have sectors of organised labour. But the prevalence of labour brokers, and the huge unemployed labour force,...

