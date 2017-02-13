12 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Continues to Break Adokiye's Virgin Heart

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayo Onikoyi

After having openly declared that she's ready, at 26, to finally surrender her virginity to hiphop singer Davido, 'Tombolo' crooner Adokiye Kyrian is frustrated that the 'Omo Baba Olowo' hasn't made any move to her.

"I am still a virgin. No weapon fashioned against my virginity shall prosper. I was really serious about wanting to be deflowered by Davido because I love him so much, but he didn't acknowledge my offer. Remaining a virgin is a matter of choice, and I don't think I'm the only one out there.

It is a personal decision spurred by self-discipline and not on moral or religious grounds," she declared in a recent interview.

But her public outcry of love and offer of her forbidden fruit hasn't hit any spot of the 'Omo Baba Olowo' as he has completely ignored her. Not in any one of Davido's post on any social media platform has he acknowledged her. Recall it was Sunday Vanguard's Potpourri that first broke the news three years ago that the female star singer, Adokiye Kyrian, was still a virgin as she revealed in a one-on-one interview with the title.

Adokiye, also had in different exclusive chats with Vanguard revealed that she would lose her virginity to the first man that could buy her mum a private jet. Then again, she offered it to the Boko Haram sect in exchange for the abducted Chibok Girls.

Nigeria

Why Nigerian Airlines Are Failing - Operators

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, on Sunday attributed the poor ‎performance of domestic airlines to multiple… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.