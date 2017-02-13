Nigeria: Davido Continues to Break Adokiye's Virgin Heart

After having openly declared that she's ready, at 26, to finally surrender her virginity to hiphop singer Davido, 'Tombolo' crooner Adokiye Kyrian is frustrated that the 'Omo Baba Olowo' hasn't made any move to her.

"I am still a virgin. No weapon fashioned against my virginity shall prosper. I was really serious about wanting to be deflowered by Davido because I love him so much, but he didn't acknowledge my offer. Remaining a virgin is a matter of choice, and I don't think I'm the only one out there.

It is a personal decision spurred by self-discipline and not on moral or religious grounds," she declared in a recent interview.

But her public outcry of love and offer of her forbidden fruit hasn't hit any spot of the 'Omo Baba Olowo' as he has completely ignored her. Not in any one of Davido's post on any social media platform has he acknowledged her. Recall it was Sunday Vanguard's Potpourri that first broke the news three years ago that the female star singer, Adokiye Kyrian, was still a virgin as she revealed in a one-on-one interview with the title.

Adokiye, also had in different exclusive chats with Vanguard revealed that she would lose her virginity to the first man that could buy her mum a private jet. Then again, she offered it to the Boko Haram sect in exchange for the abducted Chibok Girls.