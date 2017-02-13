South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Beaufort West With a Substantial Quantity of Tik

press release

Vigilant member attached to the Central Karoo K9 confiscated drugs to the estimated value of about R 6 million when they arrested two female suspects during the early hour of this morning in Beaufort West.

The members were busy with roadblocks when they spotted a suspicious taxi minibus which they pulled over. With the search that ensued they discovered two cases filled with 5.4 kg of tik in the one and 12.25 kg of tik in the other one. We have reason to believe that the suspects were transporting the drugs for drug dealers.

They are scheduled to appear in the Beaufort West magistrates' court on Monday, 13 February 2017 on two cases of Dealing in Drugs.