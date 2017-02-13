Nigeria: Doctor Drugged By Lady - Car, Laptop, Phone Stolen

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a lady in Agbor, Delta State, for drugging a medical doctor in a hotel in Ojodu, Lagos, and allegedly drove away his car, laptop and mobile phone.

The lady, Michelle Harrold, 37, from Warri, Delta State, was last week arrested after the operatives traced her through a car dealer in Lagos, whom she had engaged to help perfect import papers for the doctor's car.

According to police report, the suspect and the doctor had, on Thursday, January 19, at about 5:30p.m., checked into a popular hotel (name withheld) in Ojodu, Berger, to spend the night.

Michelle had then gone out to get drinks, while the doctor was taking his bath.

According to the victim (names withheld), "I went in to take a bath and when I returned, she had gone to buy some drinks. I took the malt drink and yoghurt. I slept off at 6p.m. and woke up around 2p.m. the next day.

"When I woke up, my personal effects, such as phone and laptop were gone.

"Unfortunately for me, I do not know any of her relatives. We only met on a social media dating site about a year ago. As I woke up, I rushed straight to meet with the receptionist and gateman to ask for her whereabouts. That was when I realised my car was gone, too.

"They told me someone came to pick the car for her and she said she was going to get food. Immediately, I reported the incident at Omole Police Station."

The victim said that he got to know her real name (Harrold Michelle), after the arrest, because she gave him Aisha Ibrahim as her name.

He narrated further: "Since the incident, I have been trying to call her, but to no avail. One of the numbers she gave me was switched off and she was not picking the other."

Other suspect arrested with her, was one Adesanya Gbenga, a generator repairer, who she allegedly engaged to drive the stolen vehicle.

It's not the first time--AccompliceHe said: "I was surprised to see her opening the gate of the hotel herself for me to drive out instead of the gateman. That was not the first time I would be helping her take a vehicle out of Lagos to Sapele.

"It was about the third time. First, it was a Toyota Camry (Big for Nothing). I helped her drive it from Ajah to Sapele, Delta State. The second one was a Honda Accord (End of Discussion) and the third, Volkswagen Passat 2001 model. I drove it at night to Sapele.

"I was introduced to her in 2016 by her elder brother, who worked as clearing and forwarding agent. I was told she needed the assistance of a good driver to take her to Warri.

"I later met her in Ajah, from where I took the Toyota Camry to Sapele.

"About four months later, she summoned me to GRA, Ikeja. She gave me a Honda Accord (End of Discussion) and to help her collect fuel from his brother at Wawa, Ogun State.

"I took the fuel and returned the car. She then told me that she has got another driver to take her. She gave me N5, 000 and I left.

"The last vehicle is the one that has created problem for me. I have been wondering where she has been getting these cars from.

"She told me that she hires the cars in Delta whenever she is coming to Lagos, and that a driver brings her to Lagos and then returns to Delta. I did not know she stole them."

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmus, who confirmed the arrest, said the case had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for further investigation.