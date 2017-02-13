Somalia: Farmaajo Meets Mohamud Ahead of Inauguration

Newly elected Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on Saturday met his predecessor Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Villa Somalia.

This is the first time the two have had a meeting since last Wednesday's polls

Farmaajo arrived at the Villa Somalia accompanied by a delegation of seven people who included his protocol and media.

The agenda on the meeting according to an insider was the upcoming inauguration ceremony and hand over of Villa Somalia.

Mohamud is said to have taken Farmaajo through through the challenges faced in his presidency and an update on the cabinet.

Farmaajo is expected to move into Villa Somalia on Tuesday.

Farmaajo has been seen to be willing to seek advise from previous Presidents and Prime Ministers.

On Thursday he met all the presidential candidates he had defeated in the polls.

Outgoing president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been said he would be staying in the country unlike previous presidents who chose to relocate out of Somalia