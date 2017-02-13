Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Zambian Foreign Minister

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received Saturday at the Guest House the Foreign Minister of Zambia, Harry Kalaba. In a press statement, the Zambian Foreign Minister said that President Al-Bashir has asked him to convey messages to his brother the President of Zambia.

It is to be recalled that the Sudanese and the Zambian sides, co-headed by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, and Harry Kabala, and discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade and cultural fields as well as the mechanisms for boosting the coordination in the political field on the different national and international issues of mutual concern.