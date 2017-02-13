Somalia: Jowhar Farmer Finally Meets President Farmaajo

A Jowhar farmer who became an instant celebrity when a video showing him emotionally crying "Take Me To Farmaajo" has finally met the new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo.

Abdullahi Osman met Farmaajo at the Jazeera Hotel on Saturday evening immediately after a meeting with ex president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Farmaajo is said to have been moved by the video and invited the man to come over to Mogadishu.

It is not clear whether the President offered or pledged anything to his biggest fan.

Somalis on social media had beene calling for the president to invite Abdullahi with the hashtag.

#Farmaajoiigeeya trending in Somalia for the second day by.

Enterprising Somalis have already started selling merchandise including caps and T-shirts with the words "Farmaajoiigeeya".

Political analysts say today meeting is a boost for Farmaajo and his communication team's effort to build a positive public relations

"This is a plus for the new president.

Farmaajo's popularity was spread through social media. Amd he is alao responding to what people are saying in the social media. That is why he had to meet the humble farmer.

It is a show that he listens to the ordinary citizens" Muse Ali a commentator told Radio Dalsan.