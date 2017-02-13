Somalia: From Farmer to Villa Somalia , Jowhar Man Finally Meets Farmajo and Offered Job At Residence

Speaking exclusively to Radio Dalsan Abdullah said he was excited to meet the president and is grateful that he had offered him a job at Villa Somalia.

Osman who became an instant celebrity when a video showing him emotionally crying "Take Me To Farmaajo" has finally met the new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo and offered him a job at the state house .

Abdullahi Osman met Farmaajo at the Jazeera Hotel on Saturday evening immediately after a meeting with ex president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Farmaajo is said to have been moved by the video and invited the man to come over to Mogadishu.