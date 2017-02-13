Zimbabwe: Dynamos Robbed Again

Dynamos have lost another star player, defender Obey Mwerahari, to ZPC Kariba barely a week after first choice goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva left to join South African Premiership side Cape Town.

Mwerahari was spotted on Friday training with ZPC Kariba under the watchful eyes of veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa did not deny that they had secured the player's signature but referred further questions to the management.

"I am a coach and I don't comment on these issues, it is the management that should comment about this," said Chidzambwa.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said the player has not been reporting for training.

"What I know is that he has not been coming to training in the past few days. We are not aware he is training with ZPC Kariba," said Chihoro.

Mwerahari is reported to have signed a two-year deal last Thursday and immediately started training with his new club.

His contract with Dynamos ended on December 31 and it was not renewed forcing him to move on as Dynamos continue to struggle to raise funds for signing on fees.

DeMbare have also lost Brett Amidu to FC Platinum and Dominic Mukandi to Ngezi Platinum.

Meanwhile Harare City midfielder Raphael Manuvire has also dumped the Sunshine City Boys after returning to his former club ZPC Kariba and also started training with the team on Friday.

Manuvire had a miserable season at Harare City in the last campaign and often clashed with then coach Moses Chunga resulting in him failing to get game time.

