Zimbabwe: Kasukuwere Must Stop Playing Saint - PDP

Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere should not play "saint" when his party is promoting the chaos in the country's towns and cities for political expediency, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The opposition party was reacting to Kasukuwere's admission in parliament last week that both opposition and ruling party councillors are conniving to fleece home seekers.

PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Kasukuwere's admission was insincere as Zanu PF public office holders, including President Robert Mugabe, have been benefitting from the shady land deals.

"The recent statement made before parliament by Saviour Kasukuwere in which he confessed that Zanu PF is involved in illegal land deals is an indictment on his part and that of Zanu PF at large including Robert Mugabe," Mafume said.

"The People's Democratic Party is aware of the fact that the so-called culprits embarked in land deals with Kasukuwere's blessings or the blessings of Chombo who was in charge of the Ministry before."

He (Kasukuwere) said there was no political will to end the problem as Zanu PF's system of patronage and greedy is benefitting from the chaos.

"By confessing before the parliamentary committee, he was just but playing politics and pretending to be a saint when he is at the centre of the scheme," he said in a statement on Friday.

"We are however, aware of the fact that Kasukuwere and his friends stand to benefit from their own mediocrity therefore remain half-hearted in fighting the corrupt systems they created in the housing sector of Harare."

According to the minister, Harare has a 1,5 million housing backlog and hundreds of home seekers have lost money through dubious land deals.

Government has repeatedly found itself at loggerheads with rights groups and opposition parties after demolishing illegal settlements with operation Murambatsvina, in particular, making international headlines.

Kasukuwere told law makers the State would continue destroying all unlawful constructions and urged residents to ascertain the legality of any land offers before investing.

"We are aware that Zanu PF organised cartels of land barons, shady cooperative societies and dubious development companies are part of their new state machinery of patronage, they are just but well-rehearsed drills of electoral fraud and power retention," he said.

"Evidence is there for everyone to see, Zanu PF linked characters like Chiyangwa, Fredrick Mabamba, Godfrey Gomwe and Chombo himself have been involved in many battles in the courts for illegal unapologetic land grabbing."

Zanu PF has been giving away stands for political expediency. Mafume advised Kasukuwere to allow the construction of high rise buildings as land is increasingly becoming scarce due to a growing population.

"The people of Zimbabwe must stand up against such kind of leadership; pressurize them both in the streets and in the courts of law," Mafume said.