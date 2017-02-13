Zimbabwe: Dealer Nabbed With 35 Pieces of Diamonds in Pocket

Mutare — A local man was last week arrested by police after he was found in possession of 35 pieces of diamonds along Mutare-Masvingo highway.

Raymond Madiro, 33, was not asked to plead when he appeared Thursday before magistrate Tracy Muzondo charged with dealing in precious stones without a licence.

He was remanded out of custody to February 20 on $50 bail.

Prosecutors told the court that police detectives received information that Madiro was in possession of diamonds and travelling from Hot Springs to Mutare to sell the gems.

The detectives stopped Madiro's vehicle and conducted a search. They recovered 35 pieces of rough diamonds wrapped in two separate plastics.