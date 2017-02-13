Somalia: UNSC Welcomes Election of a New Somali President

U.N. Ebola mission chief Anthony Banbury (on Screen) speaks to members of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on the Ebola crisis at the U.N. headquarters in New York , October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

The UN Security Council on Friday welcomed the conclusion of the electoral process in Somalia and the election of a new president in the country.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, former prime minister in Somalia's transitional federal government between 2009 and 2010, was elected the new president of Somalia.

In a presidential statement adopted here, the 15-nation Security Council welcomed the political and security progress in Somalia since 2012 and underscored the need to maintain the momentum towards democratic governance in Somalia.

It underlined the importance of the timely and transparent appointment of ministers and cabinet positions in consultation with the Somali parliament, according to the statement.

The council members also called on President Farmajo and his government to give urgent attention to the immediate risk of famine, to take active steps to prevent it, and to address the consequences of the severe drought in Somalia.

The country's new president will have to deal with multiple challenges facing the country including security threat from extremist group Al-Shabab and the severe humanitarian situation.

UN statistics show that five million Somalis -- more than 40 percent of the country's population -- do not have sufficient food.

Besides, Somalia was one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens were banned from entering the United States for 90 days by a now-suspended Trump administration executive order.