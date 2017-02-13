Sudanese Army Soldiers Attack Village in White Nile State

White Nile State — Five residents of El Wesaa El Mahatta village in White Nile State were reportedly injured in an attack by army soldiers on Saturday. On the same day, security forces arrested an arms dealer in the state.

El Hadi Abu Raya, Head of the White Nile branch of the opposition National Umma Party told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the army soldiers attacked the village with the purpose of plundering.

He said that four of the victims were taken to Kosti Hospital. The fifth, who was seriously injured, was transferred to a hospital in Khartoum.

The politician strongly condemned the incident "perpetrated by members of a military institution that is supposed to protect the people instead of intimidating them". He demanded justice for the victims and the removal of the garrison "far from any residential area.

"The existence of the military camp near the village poses a threat to the security in the area. Moreover, the military are now occupying about 300 acres of agricultural land," he explained.

Arrest

Security forces detained an arms dealer in White Nile State on Saturday, Colonel Nasir El Amin Bashir, Head of the Military Intelligence Division told Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Sunday.

Apart from a number of weapons and ammunition, the forces seized an amount of foreign currency, stamps and documents, as well as a Land Cruiser.