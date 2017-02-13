Photo: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage with Jay Z and P.Diddy.

Home girl and Mavin Record queen, Tiwa Savage was among the personalities that attended DJ Khaled's album title announcement event at Los Angeles. The Kele Kele Love singer was captured hanging out with Sean Diddy Combs, Emeli Sande, and DJ Khaled, whose label Roc Nation organised the event to announce his next album titled Grateful, following his Grammy nominated album Major Key.

Tiwa attended the champagne popping celebratory party held in Los Angeles, the city where the recording academy's 59th Grammys will be holding and where she also has been selected to perform at the 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music Festival as part of the Grammy week event.

The pre Grammy Awards event, which held on Thursday, February 9, saw Essence honoured veteran American singer, Erykah Badu. Tiwa in an interview disclosed that it was quite an honor for her to have been invited to the event, which is running for the eighth time.

She declared that she wasn't representing her music genre alone, but the African women in general. Getting such an opportunity has not been a walk in the park for her as she has successfully proved her impressive skills as an artiste.