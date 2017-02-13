Zimbabwe: After Chikurubi, Mawarire Says to Keep Quiet for a While

Protest pastor Evan Mawaire made a name for himself by bravely speaking out, but now he's warned he may not say very much in the coming days.

Mawarire has made his first comments to supporters since his release from prison on bail on Thursday.

The pastor is facing serious charges of subverting the government.

In a video on Facebook that's already had more than 75,000 views in less than 24 hours, Mawarire says that's a crime he didn't commit.

But he's told supporters that from now on he may not say much, at least in the coming weeks, to allow justice to take its course.

That is likely to please the authorities, who found his regular calls on social media for ordinary citizens to stand up against corruption and poverty uncomfortable, to say the least.

The wheels of justice don't always move fast in Zimbabwe, so supporters who relish his video messages could be in for a long wait.