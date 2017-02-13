11 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Gutu DA in Bid to Sabotage Tsvangirai's Indaba

Masvingo — MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai began his three day consultations with traditional leaders, pensioners and other community leaders in the province Friday with a district administrator attempting to scuttle the process in Gutu.

In his country-wide meetings with community leaders, Tsvangirai has been discussing and gathering first-hand information on key issues affecting ordinary citizens.

According to Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka although the consultations kicked off well, Gutu District Administrator tried to sabotage the process by calling for an emergency meeting with traditional leaders in the area.

"So fearful has the regime become of these consultation programmes, particularly with traditional leaders, that the Gutu DA called an emergency meeting with chiefs and headmen to scuttle the MDC leader's engagements.

"However, the turnout was good as most turned up to discuss the future of the country they love with President Tsvangirai," Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

Tamborinyoka said the meetings are private engagements where party slogans are not chanted.

"The only business being the crisis facing the country and the governance culture... .," said the statement.

After Gutu district, Tsvangirai was expected to head for similar meetings in Bikita and Zaka over the weekend.

