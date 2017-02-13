8 February 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pastor Evan Mawarire Released On Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — A court in Zimbabwe on Wednesday released on bail the pastor who last year led a surge of protests against President Robert Mugabe and is now facing subversion charges.

"It is ordered that (Evan Mawarire) be admitted to bail," judge Clement Phiri said following Mawarire's High Court bail application.

The court ordered Mawarire to surrender his passport and report twice a week to the police as well as paying a $300 (280 euro) bond. He will next appear in court on February 17.

Mawarire, an evangelical pastor, started the popular "This Flag" protest movement last year, becoming a figurehead of opposition to Mugabe's regime.

Mawarire was arrested on Wednesday February 1 at Harare airport as he returned to the country after fleeing in July in fear for his life when Mugabe publicly denounced him.

Phiri described the prosecution's case as "weak" while prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba insisted that Mawarire was "a celebrated terrorist" who would abscond if bailed.

Zimbabwe security forces cracked down last year after internet activism by the "This Flag" movement led to a series of anti-government protests and work strikes.

The national flag became a symbol of anti-government protests after the then little-known pastor posted a Facebook video in which he had the flag wound around his neck as he deplored the country's worsening economic crisis.

Mawarire's sister Teldah Mawarire tweeted that is was "great" that Evan had been released.

"Activists should not be persecuted in the first place. Free expression is a human right," she wrote.

Zimbabwe

Former Ruling Party Bigwig Locks Out Sheriff Over Debt

Former Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa reportedly locked up the gates and doors to his Umwinsdale… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.