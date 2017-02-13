13 February 2017

Kenyans Have One More Day to Register as Voters

By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — Kenyans have up to Tuesday to register as voters as the month-long Mass Voter Registration exercise comes to a close, 175 days to the General Election.

But even as the exercise entered the final leg, the number of Kenyans registering as voters was not exciting to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which had targeted at registering between four million to six million voters of the unregistered nine million Kenyans with Identity Cards.

By end of the third week, only 2,164,185 voters had been listed falling short of the target of registering 4,282,096 voters.

The commission was expected to release the total number of voters registered during fourth and last week of the exercise.

The figures will however not include Kenyans living in the Diaspora and those in prisons.

Registration of inmates in the 118 prisons across the country will start on February 20 and close on February 27.

Diaspora listing for voters in Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Africa will follow.

Registration of voters after the February 14 deadline will also be allowed in Maji Mazuri/Mumberes (Eldama Ravine, Baringo) and Kanyamkago Central (Uriri, Migori) which were affected by by-elections.

Upon completion of the voter registration, by law the commission is tasked to make public the voters' register and allow voters to verify their registration details.

