Tanzania: Police in Rukwa Arrest 12 Suspects in On-Going Drug War Crackdown

Sumbawanga — Police in Rukwa region have arrested 12 people, one of them a woman, for allegedly using and peddling narcotic drugs during the ongoing crackdown carried in Sumbawanga Town.

The Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) , Mr George Kyando confirmed the arrest of the suspects allegedly caught in possession of two grams of illicit drugs, heroine and cannabis sativa weighing 15 kilograms.

The RPC further said that during the crackdown, seven satchels allegedly to have been used to keep illicit drugs and a measuring spoon have been seized. However, he declined to reveal the identities of the suspects for fear of tempering with the on-going investigations.

"Police with cooperation from other state organs have staged special operations in efforts to crackdown the drugs peddlers and drug abusers in all three districts and its villages in the region. In efforts to make the operation a success, police here have decided to make sure this kind of operations are sustainable.

So that all those who deal in drugs, including drug abusers and those who engage in cultivating illicit drugs are traced, arrested and prosecuted," added the RPC. Mr Kyando further said that all 12 suspects are still interrogated and soon they will be arraigned in court once preliminary investigations of their case are over.

In another development, Police in Kilimanjaro region are holding 49 suspects involved in the trafficking, selling and using drugs following an extensive search in the region.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr. Wilbroad Mutafungwa, said the suspects were arrested in a search conducted from February 6 to 10 this year. He added that the 49 suspects were found with 269 pellets of marijuana, 13 marijuana plants and khat weighing over 30kg.