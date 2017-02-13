13 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: East Rand Child Rapist to Be Sentenced

Tagged:

Related Topics

An East Rand car salesman convicted on over 800 charges including child rape, exploitation, sexual assault and child pornography will be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Warren Troy Knoop's victims included three young girls - one of whom was only one-year-old when he first started fondling her.

On Friday, he cried as he spoke to a woman seated in the court gallery. He told her he was sorry for what he had done to her.

"I didn't date you because you had a daughter. This darkness took over my life, left a monster that would abuse many. I am sorry," he said.

Knoop's second victim was 12-years-old and the girl tried to kill herself in 2013.

His third victim was 11.

Knoop was caught when US officials found him sharing scores of videos on a website commonly accessed by paedophiles.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse, he preyed on single mothers and their children.

News24

South Africa

Beret the Hatchet - the #Sona2017 Quotathon

In some ways, it was Groundhog Day SA: previous SONAs on repeat, but now with even more added violence and drama.… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.