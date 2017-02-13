South Africa: East Rand Child Rapist to Be Sentenced

An East Rand car salesman convicted on over 800 charges including child rape, exploitation, sexual assault and child pornography will be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Warren Troy Knoop's victims included three young girls - one of whom was only one-year-old when he first started fondling her.

On Friday, he cried as he spoke to a woman seated in the court gallery. He told her he was sorry for what he had done to her.

"I didn't date you because you had a daughter. This darkness took over my life, left a monster that would abuse many. I am sorry," he said.

Knoop's second victim was 12-years-old and the girl tried to kill herself in 2013.

His third victim was 11.

Knoop was caught when US officials found him sharing scores of videos on a website commonly accessed by paedophiles.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse, he preyed on single mothers and their children.

News24