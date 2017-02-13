10 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Satisfied With 40 Years Jail Term Meted to a Rapist

Nelspruit — The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma is pleased with a 40 year jail term meted to another rapist who sexually abused two minors in the year 2013.

The elderly accused, Antonio Hlahla (72) of Block B Trust near Tonga was sentenced at the Boschfontein Regional Court on Wednesday, 08 February 2017. Magistrate Edgar Moletsane imposed the 40 year jail sentence to Hlahla for forcing himself to two minors, aged 7 and 10, during February 2013, who were his neighbours' children and raped them.

Based on what the magistrate heard, he did not hesitate to sentence Hlahla to 20 years for each child he raped. Both sentences will run concurrently and he will serve an effective 20 years.

Hlahla was the third rapist to be granted a lengthy sentence to languish in jail within less than 15 days. Rogers Hlongwane (38) was granted a 65 years effective jail term by the Evander Regional Court when he appeared on Monday, 30 January 2017, for two counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances in addition to the 40 year sentence he was serving on similar charges. The other one was a 46-year-old educator, Elphas Ndlovu from Piet Retief, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old schoolgirl by the Piet Retief Regional Court on Monday.

This is an indicative that rapists have no place in our society. The Provincial Commissioner believes that these sentences will serve a deterrent to other potential offenders.

