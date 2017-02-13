Angola: Real Madrid Captain Regrets Angolan Football Fans' Death

Luanda — Real Madrid captain Sérgio Ramos said on Saturday that he was appalled by the deaths of 17 Angolan supporters in a match of the country's national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The central defender of Real Madrid made public the message in his account in the social media twitter.

"I am dismayed by the tragedy in Angola during a football match. My thoughts are with you, "he writes.

Seventeen supporters died of suffocation when a gate fell in 4 de Janeiro stadium in the opening game of Girabola2017, where Santa Rita of Uíge lost to Recreativo do Libolo by 0-1.