13 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Church, Hospital Sued Over U.S.$160 000 Electricity Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nemukuyu

The United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe and its mission hospital in Chipinge have been dragged to the High Court for allegedly failing to pay a combined electricity bill to the tune of $162 000.

UCCZ is being sued for $41 804, while Mt Selinda Hospital is being accused of failing to settle a debt amounting to $121 118. Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has taken the two entities to court claiming the outstanding debt.

ZETDC lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa & Partners are claiming the principal debt together with interest calculated from the debt of issuance of the summons to the date of payment.

The power company is also claiming costs of the suit. Over the past years, ZETDC supplied electricity to the two entities in Chipinge, but they did not pay for the service as agreed.

ZETDC records show that by December 31 last year, the hospital was indebted to it in the sum of $121 118,81. The church, as at January 3 this year, had electricity arrears amounting to $41 804,86.

Despite demand, ZETDC claims, the two did not pay their debts. Since the two refused to cooperate, ZETDC argued that the court should order an interest of 5 percent per annum to the debt.

The two institutions had since filed their appearances to defend the cases, but they are yet to file their pleas.

Zimbabwe

Former Ruling Party Bigwig Locks Out Sheriff Over Debt

Former Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa reportedly locked up the gates and doors to his Umwinsdale… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.