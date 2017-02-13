Zimbabwe: Church, Hospital Sued Over U.S.$160 000 Electricity Bill

The United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe and its mission hospital in Chipinge have been dragged to the High Court for allegedly failing to pay a combined electricity bill to the tune of $162 000.

UCCZ is being sued for $41 804, while Mt Selinda Hospital is being accused of failing to settle a debt amounting to $121 118. Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has taken the two entities to court claiming the outstanding debt.

ZETDC lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa & Partners are claiming the principal debt together with interest calculated from the debt of issuance of the summons to the date of payment.

The power company is also claiming costs of the suit. Over the past years, ZETDC supplied electricity to the two entities in Chipinge, but they did not pay for the service as agreed.

ZETDC records show that by December 31 last year, the hospital was indebted to it in the sum of $121 118,81. The church, as at January 3 this year, had electricity arrears amounting to $41 804,86.

Despite demand, ZETDC claims, the two did not pay their debts. Since the two refused to cooperate, ZETDC argued that the court should order an interest of 5 percent per annum to the debt.

The two institutions had since filed their appearances to defend the cases, but they are yet to file their pleas.