Namibia: Budget Cuts Drown Fisheries

Fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau on Friday said his ministry would struggle to determine the total allowable catches and also protect Namibia from illegal fishing due to a 42% budget cut.

Addressing staff in Windhoek, he said the ministry's budget would be cut by 42,26% for 2017/18, which would affect operations.

Esau said the budget cuts would also impact the ministry's research vessels used to determine the total allowable catches (TACs).

"We are compromising, but I am not saying we are giving up. We will see how we will mobilise resources so that our essential services will not be compromised," he stated.

Due to the shortage of funds, there would also be limited funds for fuel for fisheries inspectors to go out and monitor, survey and police Namibia's marine resources, both onshore and offshore.

"Even with the illegal fishing, those areas in Zambezi will be difficult to go out to and protect our resources as we want them to be protected," he stressed.

Esau added that the ministry would also be restricted in the development of several fisheries management plans for different quota species, such as that for hake.

"The ministry needs to have plans on how to manage all quota species - monk, rock lobster and all that is in the pipeline.We are in the process of getting a horse mackerel fishing plan. We are looking at pilchards, the very one which is under stress.

"The question is also money, because now we cannot come up with a plan if we do not consult the industry. That's another stumbling block for us," said Esau.

He said the impact of the budget cuts would also affect aquaculture projects in the Omaheke and //Karas regions.

The Namibian last week reported that Esau went against scientific advice to declare a halt on pilchard catches, because the species has been overfished and has either retreated to deeper waters, and/or stocks have been severely depleted.

Esau on Friday claimed that he had wanted to declare a moratorium on pilchard catches, but could not due to various reasons.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein said he could not comment on the budget allocations until the new budget has been tabled in parliament.

The Namibian reported Schlettwein as saying that there would be no budget cuts during the 2017/18 financial year as the budget had been rebalanced to sustainable levels.

He also said that although the 2017/18 budget was fully funded, budget cuts could result due to unforeseen, externally induced events that were not properly anticipated.