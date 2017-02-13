Southern Africa: SADC Welcomes the Return of Exiled Leaders to Lesotho

South African deputy president and Southern African Development Community facilitator Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of three exiled opposition leaders in Lesotho.

Tom Thabane, Thesele Maseribane and Keketso Rantso left the country following unrest since an attempted coup d'état in 2014.

Ramaphosa also reviewed progress made in implementing constitutional and security reforms.

"Lesotho has a proud history of democracy and in our view it is important that all political players, particularly political parties and the leaders here, should play their key role that they were elected for in parliament," said Ramaphosa.

He said assurance had been given by the government in the tiny mountain kingdom that the leaders would be safe in Lesotho, as the country works towards implementing the recommendations of a commission that probed the violence that followed the coup and the killing of the country's former army general, Maaparankoe Mahao.

'Processes need to be inclusive'

Ramaphosa said he had discussions with the country's prime minister and deputy prime minister on the road map towards the reforms.

"These processes need to be inclusive," said the SADC facilitator.

Various formations in Lesotho should also participate in the reforms, added Ramaphosa. He said government should reach out to civil society, faith-based organisations and the people in the country for input.

Ramaphosa said SADC would also be firmly involved in the process.

"Various countries in the region will get involved in giving assistance, guidance, advice and sharing our own experiences in fostering these," he said.

He said the tiny kingdom needed to grapple with its own future to further peace and stability.

