13 February 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Walvis Mass Houses Still Empty

Photo: The Namibian
These houses at Walvis Bay will be allocated to their owners very soon

HOMELESS residents of Walvis Bay are puzzled why some houses built under the mass housing programme have not been occupied for almost a year after completion.

At least 313 houses were built under the scheme in the Kuisebmond and Narraville suburbs in the town. However, 46 houses at Kuisebmond and nine at Narraville are still empty.

Aspiring homeowners who have been eyeing the houses have criticised the Walvis Bay municipality and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) for not allocating the houses.

According to the Walvis Bay municipality's housing manager, Jack Manale, the Mass Housing programme is a government programme administered by the NHE, although the municipality was tasked to ensure that people who would be allocated the houses do not already have other houses elsewhere in the town.

He, however, assured residents that the houses have already been allocated, and will be occupied soon. The houses at Narraville were recently handed over to their owners, while those at Kuisebmond will be handed over soon.

"The Narraville houses were bought through a bank scheme. That is why there was a delay in occupation. Most of the houses in Kuisebmond are social houses.

"The government surveyor noticed minor mistakes that need to be rectified first. They wanted to give the houses (to beneficiaries) in good condition.

"Everything is complete now, and a final inspection will be conducted by the contractors and quantity surveyors soon. All these houses already have owners," Manale explained.

He said the houses were supposed to have been occupied in November last year, but will be handed over to their owners soon.

