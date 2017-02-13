South Africa: Mpumalanga Speaker in Court for Assaulting Municipal Manager

Speaker of the Victor Khanye Local Municipality, Robert Khaya Segone, 39, has been released on bail of R20 000 after appearing in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting the municipal manager.

According to Delmas police spokesperson Captain Dinah Mashiyane, Segone was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly slapped Mvenselwa Mahlangu, municipal manager of Victor Khanye municipality.

"The confrontation happened in the municipal manager's office. The accused was detained in the police cell until his bail application," said Mashiyane.

When asked for comment, the municipal manager claimed that the incident had been triggered by a court interdict which he had obtained on Tuesday against a disruptive group of young men.

"There is a group of young men who used to come to the municipal offices since last year. They would disrupt staff and stop operations at the municipality. So, I told security guards not to let them in anymore.

"But the Speaker would go out and talk to these young men. Then he would instruct the security guards to let them in and they would comply because they fear the Speaker," said Mahlangu.

"So, as the accounting officer of the municipality, I took a decision to protect my staff by applying for a court interdict. On Tuesday, Khaya came into my office and slapped me, saying that I thought I was being clever," Mahlangu said.

The Speaker is expected to re-appear in court on March 15.

