Namibia: President Geingob's Pal Claims Witch-Hunt

The President's Chinese business partner, Jack Huang, said he should not be victimised because of Namibian politics since he is an investor with no political interest.

Huang made these remarks last Friday during a press conference in Windhoek, where he also insisted that courts will find him innocent.

Huang was arrested at the Hosea Kuako International Airport two weeks ago, and was released the next day on N$1 million bail.

He was arrested because of his involvement in at least one of the companies named in the N$3,5 billion tax, fraud and money laundering scandal being heard in the courts.

"I am an investor and a businessman, I have never set my foot in politics," Huang said through his English translator.

The Chinese millionaire owns Sun Group International, a company that has invested in and constructed commercial buildings such as Freedom Square, Dragon City, China Town and Sun Square Hotel at Oshikango and the Ondangwa Sun Square Mall.

"I sincerely hope that foreign investors like myself will never become unwilling participants or victims of the local politics so that they can feel at ease in their efforts to advance the economy," Huang said.

He added that "Namibian politics must remain exclusively for Namibians as internal matters".

His comments are, however, contrary to his actions. Huang partly bankrolled Swapo's election campaign which pushed for Geingob's rise to become President.

He donated N$1 million at a Swapo gala dinner held at Ongwediva in November 2014, a month before the national elections.

Geingob, as Swapo's presidential candidate, attended that event.

Earlier in 2014, the Chinese businessman partnered Geingob in a property firm called Sunrise Investment, a company which wants to build a township for the elite east of Windhoek.

Huang said a lot has been said in the media about his "so-called friendship" with Geingob, probably because of their company Sunrise Investment.

He said, in his culture, every one is a friend, regardless of their status in society.

"How I relate to him (Geingob) is not different from how I have been relating to his predecessors, as the Presidents of Namibia, with due respect and consideration of the trust that the Namibian people have given them," Huang added.

According to him, Geingob or former Presidents are not his best friends with whom he would relax and dance around the campfire or in a bar.

Geingob claimed last week that he did not interfere when the police arrested Huang in connection with the N$3,5 billion tax evasion, fraud and money laundering case, because in Namibia, "we uphold the rule of law, the separation of powers, and pride ourselves on the total independence of our judiciary".

Huang said he has full confidence in the Namibian courts. He said he is "confident that the courts will eventually absolve me of what I have been wrongly accused of".

The businessman also said several state agencies made groundless but serious allegations against him, which landed him in unlawful police detention.

"Given that my business interests are not only limited to Namibia but also include other countries, these groundless accusations have caused a lot of damage to my reputation and my business name," he said.

Huang insisted that he has always complied with Namibian laws. He said he is consulting his lawyers about the negative media reports about him.

"As an investor and businessman, I have to restore confidence in my name, so I have requested for legal views from Namibia and South Africa on this. Depending on such advice, (I) will approach the courts soon to seek redress," he added.

The Namibian has been tracking Huang's business dealings, and broke the story in December 2016 on how the police had investigated the Chinese millionaire for financial crimes.

He denied it at the time. Huang and his wife Li Dan have been considered "wanted persons" by the police since last year.

Huang said he will continue to invest in Namibia, and thanked Namibians for their gracious hospitality, friendliness, respect and how they value foreign investors.

"I will continue to support welfare causes, such as sponsoring Namibian students for medical studies and other fields, and make donations to Namibian communities and government where required and where we can," he noted.

He said he is planing to set up a vocational training centre at Oshikango in northern Namibia.

"We need each other as partners and friends to overcome the challenges of slow economic growth and unemployment. Our combined success will boost more foreign investor confidence, introduce more investors, and help Namibia to successfully implement the Harambee Prosperity Plan," he added.