13 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Set for Free Studded Condoms Ahead of Valentine's Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eunice Kilonzo

The government will today launch new studded condoms in what the National Aids Control Council (NACC) terms "pleasure with prevention."

The studded condoms will now be offered alongside the ordinary ones for free.

This is part of the International Condom Day celebrations marked today February 13, a day before Valentine's Day.

NEW INFECTIONS

The launch of the studded rubber sheaths -- which offer protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV--was prompted by consumer preferences of studded condoms over plain condoms, NACC says.

Martin Sirengo, Head National AIDS & STI Control Programme, said they wanted to keep up with trends in love-making as they seek to protect Kenyans from HIV and STIs.

Studded condoms are said to have greater sensation than the ordinary ones.

"The new studded condoms are free. You don't have to spend anything in comparison to the studded Condoms from private companies. We also want people to be protected as they have pleasure," he said.

When condoms are used correctly and consistently, they can prevent HIV infection by over 80 per cent, research shows.

The 2016 Kenya AIDS Progress Report shows that young people aged 15-24 account for 77, 647 in 2015 new infections in Kenya.

IGNORANCE

This has been attributed to ignorance and stigma of the disease as well as limited knowledge of prevention methods.

Consequently, these have locked out youths from accessing and utilising HIV testing services as well as using condoms correctly every time they engage in sex.

The launch, schedule to start from from 3pm, will coincide with a concert in Nairobi City--at the Kenya National Archives--where Kenyans will also get HIV counselling and testing, free condoms and demos on their use.

Participants will also take part in HIV trivia and will stand chances of winning prizes.

The International Condom Day, which has been marked since 2009, is spearheaded by the Aids Health Care Foundation, as a day is aimed at promoting safer sex in an attempt to cut the risk of transmitting HIV.

This year's theme is "Always in Fashion" and has been localised to state that "Condoms. Forever fashionable."

Similar celebrations will be held in Kiambu, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii, Homa Bay, Makueni, Turkana, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kilifi, and Nairobi.

Kenya

Doctors' Union Officials Jailed

The labour court has jailed officials of the doctors' union for contempt. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.