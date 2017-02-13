The government will today launch new studded condoms in what the National Aids Control Council (NACC) terms "pleasure with prevention."

The studded condoms will now be offered alongside the ordinary ones for free.

This is part of the International Condom Day celebrations marked today February 13, a day before Valentine's Day.

NEW INFECTIONS

The launch of the studded rubber sheaths -- which offer protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV--was prompted by consumer preferences of studded condoms over plain condoms, NACC says.

Martin Sirengo, Head National AIDS & STI Control Programme, said they wanted to keep up with trends in love-making as they seek to protect Kenyans from HIV and STIs.

Studded condoms are said to have greater sensation than the ordinary ones.

"The new studded condoms are free. You don't have to spend anything in comparison to the studded Condoms from private companies. We also want people to be protected as they have pleasure," he said.

When condoms are used correctly and consistently, they can prevent HIV infection by over 80 per cent, research shows.

The 2016 Kenya AIDS Progress Report shows that young people aged 15-24 account for 77, 647 in 2015 new infections in Kenya.

IGNORANCE

This has been attributed to ignorance and stigma of the disease as well as limited knowledge of prevention methods.

Consequently, these have locked out youths from accessing and utilising HIV testing services as well as using condoms correctly every time they engage in sex.

The launch, schedule to start from from 3pm, will coincide with a concert in Nairobi City--at the Kenya National Archives--where Kenyans will also get HIV counselling and testing, free condoms and demos on their use.

Participants will also take part in HIV trivia and will stand chances of winning prizes.

The International Condom Day, which has been marked since 2009, is spearheaded by the Aids Health Care Foundation, as a day is aimed at promoting safer sex in an attempt to cut the risk of transmitting HIV.

This year's theme is "Always in Fashion" and has been localised to state that "Condoms. Forever fashionable."

Similar celebrations will be held in Kiambu, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii, Homa Bay, Makueni, Turkana, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kilifi, and Nairobi.