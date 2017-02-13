13 February 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Days of Old Identity Cards Numbered

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

Home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana has reminded the public that the South West Africa identity documents will not be considered as legal after 31 March.

Speaking at the //Karas Swapo Party Elders' Council elective conference held at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, Iivula-Ithana asked the elders to join her in mobilising and encouraging Namibians, especially the senior citizens who are still in possession of the SWA ID cards, to utilise the remaining 30 working days to acquire new Namibian ID cards.

It is estimated that at least 70 000 people countrywide are still in possession of the old identity cards.

The SWA ID cards were introduced in 1979, and administered under the SWA Act 37 of 1970 and Identification of Persons Act 2 of 1979.

Namibia

President Hage Geingob's Friend Jack Huang Arrested

Chinese millionaire Jack Huang, President Hage Geingob's business partner and friend, was arrested yesterday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.