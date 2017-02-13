Namibia: Days of Old Identity Cards Numbered

Home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana has reminded the public that the South West Africa identity documents will not be considered as legal after 31 March.

Speaking at the //Karas Swapo Party Elders' Council elective conference held at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, Iivula-Ithana asked the elders to join her in mobilising and encouraging Namibians, especially the senior citizens who are still in possession of the SWA ID cards, to utilise the remaining 30 working days to acquire new Namibian ID cards.

It is estimated that at least 70 000 people countrywide are still in possession of the old identity cards.

The SWA ID cards were introduced in 1979, and administered under the SWA Act 37 of 1970 and Identification of Persons Act 2 of 1979.