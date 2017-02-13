Nigeria: #BBNaija - Housemate Coco-Ice Gets Evicted From the Big Brother House

Popular ongoing reality show Big Brother Naija had a housemate Cocoice booted out of the Big Brother house at the live eviction show on Sunday.

The live show hosted by TV presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu saw the housemate with the lowest vote head for the exit door as remaining nominees Bisola, Debbie-Rise, Gifty and Bassey were all saved.

Cocoice who later admitted that she never really blended into the show during her live interview with Ebuka is the third housemate to leave the big brother house after Soma and Miyonse were shown the exit door last week.

In a strange twist, Big Brother introduced two "fake" housemates Jon and Ese into the house yesterday to further cause confusion and spice up the drama.