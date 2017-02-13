Nigeria: Niger Delta Activist Calls for Expedient Trial of Corrupt Public Officers

Asaba — A Niger Delta Activist, Sheriff Mulade has called for speedy trial of corrupt Nigerians, urging all and sundry to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against corruption.

This came at the backdrop of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission revelation weekend that it recovered a whopping sum of $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 cash from one of the houses of former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna.

The Commission had in another breakthrough in Lagos said it discovered the sum of N11.75bn allegedly from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Reacting in Warri weekend to the alleged loots by the top shots at the NNPC during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, the n Warri, the activist expressed shock at the recovery of the huge sums of public funds in the possession of such public officers of high standing.

He said, "I also learnt that the EFCC in its aggressive drive to recover all hidden assets of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is under investigation for corruption and money laundering, produced another breakthrough last week with the discovery of a property acquired through Shell companies by the former minister at upscale Banana Island in Lagos.

He was "shocked" over the "whopping sum" recovered from the former GMD of the NNPC and that recovered so far from the former Petroleum Minister.

"The people are suffering and yet those appointed into various positions and our elected officials are busy looting the nation dry. Look at the poor State of the Niger Delta Region, whereas corrupt Nigerians are enriching themselves with the oil money," the environmental activist stated.

Mulade who is the National Coordinator of CEPEJ, solicited the support of Nigerians in stemming the scourge of corruption in various facets of the economy, while urging the National Assembly to support the fight against graft.

"Let us collectively fight the current recession with corruption. If we can win the fight against corruption, recession will disappear. So much has been looted and that is why we are passing through hardships at the moment. We must end corruption in Nigeria otherwise, corruption will end all of us," he posited.