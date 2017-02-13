Namibia: Solving Housing, Land Issues Mammoth Tasks - President Geingob

Photo: The Namibian

These houses at Walvis Bay will be allocated to their owners very soon

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Friday called for teamwork and rededication to address the twin issues of housing and land shortages.

He made the call at the launch of the Harambee Housing Initiative in Windhoek when he handed over a house built with alternative building materials to Otjomuise resident Abed Philip and his family.

The house was donated to the Namibian government by the German PolyCare Research Technology GmbH& Co.KG that introduced its building technology at the Invest in Namibia conference, held in Windhoek from 8-9 November last year.

"This is the year of rededication, and it is in this spirit that I, as the head of the 'Namibian House', once again reaffirm my personal commitment to addressing land reform and the provision of affordable housing to all Namibians," Geingob said.

He said while Namibia has achieved much since independence, a lack of adequate land and housing remained contentious issues. The Harambee plan identified residential land delivery, housing and sanitation as necessary for social progress.

"In the interest of ensuring a dignified life for all Namibians, government has undertaken several initiatives to tackle the issue of a lack of decent housing in the country," Geingob said, adding that the provision of adequate and affordable housing was a primary weapon in the war against poverty.

Commending the urban development ministry and the contractor, Kavango Block Brick, for transforming a shack into a house, the President said it was only through unity and teamwork that the promise of providing all Namibians with sustainable human settlements could be delivered.

According to Geingob, the task of delivering land and decent housing to Namibians who have been left out due to past injustices would be a mammoth one.

However, if all stakeholders remained committed to working together in the spirit of harambee, a prosperous future for the Namibian House could be safeguarded.

"We are cognisant of the fact that the need for housing outmatches government's existing resources. Nevertheless, I am confident that if we all rededicate and commit ourselves to helping our fellow Namibians, and look beyond our own self-interests by considering the needs of others, then we will be able to meet the demand for housing," Geingob stated.

Urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa said the donation of the house was made possible through collective efforts, and that she was pleased that financial institutions such as Standard Bank and NamPost have indicated their support for alternative building materials.

She said government has acknowledged that it could not solve the housing problem alone, and the ministry would thus support public-private partnership arrangements to assist in solving the housing issue.

"The houses will not be given for free. Citizens who want housing are encouraged to start saving money for the houses that are going to be constructed under the initiative," the minister added.