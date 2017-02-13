Tanzania: Magufuli Urges National Support in War On Drugs

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday called on Tanzanians to support the ongoing war on drugs while coutioning against acts that could undermine efforts by the government to eliminate narcotics trade and abuse.

He made the call at the State House in Dar es Salaam when swearing in the new Commissioner General of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority, Mr Rogers Sianga, and the Commissioner General of Immigration, Ms Anna Makakala.

He also warned people against posting names of suspects on social media simply for the sake of turnishing their reputations, saying the law would take its course against them.

At the same time, the Head of State swore in three ambassadors including Omary Yusuph Mzee (Algeria), Joseph Sokoine (Belgium) and Grace Mgovani (Uganda), whom he challenged to be part of war against drugs from their new work stations.

President Magufuli explained that the Drug Control and Enforcement Act No.5 of 2015 stipulated that the fight must be spearheaded by the government.

According to him, the Constitution points out that among those forming the government are the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, regional and district commissioners as well as district executive directors.

He instructed the newly sworn in leaders to effectively deliver on their duties including participating in the fight the anti-drugs war.

Dr Magufuli said substance abuse has affected a sizeable number of youth in the country, hence robbing it of its much-needed human resource.

"No patriotic person should keep silent over the drugs menace... Commissioner (Sianga), you must deliver, don't fear anyone," President Magufuli said, adding:

"If you're a CCM leader and are caught with drugs, it does not mean that it is CCM that was involved. Every individual will carry their own burden. It's not about your affiliation or position."

The President revealed that given the serious nature of narcotics war, Prime Minister, by his very position, was the chairman of the Drug Control and Enforcement Commission as stipulated per the Drug Control and Enforcement Act, 2015.

"(However) the PM did not know it; that could have only come to his knowledge between yesterday and today. I'm certain that even his ministers, who are members of the Commission, are not aware of this task, no one ever reminded them," Dr Magufuli revealed.

"Furthermore, no recommendation was made to me to appoint the Commissioner General of this organ so that I could pick one," President Magufuli, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, said.

JPM asks the international community to cooperate in the war

Taking the anti-drugs war beyond the borders, President Magufuli pleaded with the international community to cooperate with his governemnt in ending the narcotics war, especially since Tanzania was being used as a conduit in a complex cross-border illicit substances trade.

He instructed Foreign Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga and all Tanzanian envoys not to associate in anyway with arrested Tanzanians or those already convicted of their involvement in drugs. "If they are sentenced to death, let them hang," President Magufuli said in the presence of VP Samia Suluhu Hassan, the PM, and eight Cabinet ministers who are members of the Drug Control and Enforcement Commission.