The number of times God has been cited in public speeches, especially in the recent war against drugs, has left me somewhat confused. Being a secular nation, and one where no single religious group can boast of having an overwhelming majority, the conflation of religiosity with governance is not something we are used to.

Recent statements made by the President, and his appointee, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, suggest that the two are keen on furthering a very high level of morality, which also seems to contain spiritual undertones.

There has been quite an outrage over the 'unconstitutional' manner in which the war on drugs has been performed. But before I delve into that, I must first commend the RC for taking a stand on such a tough issue that is both constitutional and moral.

In two different editions of this paper, one in October 2015 and the other in January this year, I wrote about how our local entertainment scene carries messages that both promote and expose lawlessness and immorality in our society. I was therefore not surprised that names of popular entertainers made a good part of the first list of suspects released by Mr Makonda.

I also do not fully subscribe to the thinking that these entertainers are "small fish" in the war against drugs. If properly investigated, their influence in society would most likely not be found to be neutral. My point being that, if they are ever involved in any immoral undertakings, the impact of such involvement is likely to be bigger than that of the average person.

One of the suspects for instance, is one of the most influential figures in the local entertainment space, with over 3 million followers on Facebook and Instagram alone.

This kind of influence can be great capital to do either legal or unlawful business--whatever one chooses. It is therefore worth paying attention to such influential figures if there is any reason to doubt their conduct.

But even that does not warrant any suspects being treated outside the confines of the law. Regardless of the severity of the ethical or moral issue at hand, leaders like Mr Makonda must learn to have the utmost respect for the constitution which they swore to uphold and defend. This is especially important when a leader holds himself or herself to a very high religious standard.

As proof that Mr Makonda believes he has a 'higher calling' to whip morality back into society, he cites heaven as the ultimate reward he is after. His pastor must be proud of him for seeing the big picture when it comes to his own spirituality, even though he might be unashamedly missing it on matters of the earth.

It is dangerous for a leader to find himself in a position where his regard for God births a disdain for fellow humans. Our MPs were justifiably right to be infuriated by Mr Makonda's perceived derision towards the law making body.

Needless to say, this was one of those rare times when almost the entire house rallied around a uniform cause. This itself should suffice to teach the "youthful" RC a lesson or two about leadership.

Particularly, Mr Makonda needs to understand that lasting change cannot fully bank on the charisma and moral standpoint of one leader.

We would be in serious turmoil if we let the moral compasses of every one of our past leaders dictate how they went about executing their most sensitive duties. Morality must be built into our systems, and pursued as a systemic rather than a personal issue.

He also needs to understand that his actions now might be setting the country on a certain objectionable course. If he is encouraged to overstep his powers, other leaders may follow suit, and unfortunately not every John Doe who holds a political office in this country can be trusted with unchecked authority.

I believe that the great conviction towards fighting evil shown by Mr Makonda should be applauded, but only as long as it goes hand in hand with the uttermost respect for the country's Constitution.

Right now, it seems as though the pursuit of morality is overshadowing the pursuit of constitutionality.

Mr Rutenge is the Founder of iDev Tanzania and a graduate student at the London School of Economics.